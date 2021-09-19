Luxury apartments with great amenities on pedestrian-friendly Wells Street at Old Town Park 2

Old Town Park 2 has a transit-friendly, pedestrian-friendly location at the corner of Wells and Hill Streets.

Available convertibles at Old Town Park 2 start at $2,275 a month, 1-bedrooms at $2,495, and 2-bedroom, 2-baths at $3,737.

Floor plans and near real-time rent and availability info are online.







The apartments have plank flooring, floor-to-ceiling windows, upscale kitchen and bath finishes and in-unit washer / dryers.

LEVEL furnished apartments are available for 30-day and longer stays.

Old Town Park 2 has a lavish suite of amenities, and you can preview the indoor amenities in the above video. The building also has a sprawling landscaped outdoor pool deck.

Old Town Park 2 has on-site management, maintenance and leasing staff, and 24/7 door staff.

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)