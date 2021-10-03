Luxury Loop apartments at OneEleven are steps from the best of River North

As you approach the OneEleven apartment tower on the riverfront, you’ll see the distinctive signage for Soul Cycle, a high-intensity, high-energy workout concept billed as “the ride of your life.”

SoulCycle adds an exciting dimension to OneEleven’s lavish amenities, which span nearly an acre and include outdoor decks, resident lounges and party rooms with every convenience imaginable, an indoor / outdoor pool, a well-equipped fitness center, a media room, a billiards room – and more.

Apartments at OneEleven boast floor-to-ceiling windows, wide plank flooring and sophisticated, stylish finishes.

Available studios, some with a sleeping alcove, rent from $2,129 a month. One-bedrooms start at $2,494, 2-bedroom, 2-baths at $4,212, and 3-bedroom, 3-baths at $5,574.

Floor plans and near real-time availability info for OneEleven’s studio to 3-bedroom apartments can be accessed online.

Begin your tour of OneEleven’s apartments with the furnished models.

View a high-floor 2-bedroom, 2-bath.

Take a look at four 1-bedroom layouts, from the 23rd to the 56th floors.

If you’re looking for a studio or convertible, check out the ones above.

OneEleven is smoke-free and pet-friendly. The community has on-site management, maintenance and leasing staff and 24/7 door staff.

