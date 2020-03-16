Milieu apartments, 205 S Peoria St, West Loop

Milieu is a 19-story, 275-unit apartment tower at 205 S Peoria St in the West Loop. The property includes a parking garage and ground-level retail space.

The developer was White Oak Realty Partners. Power Construction was the general contractor and the architecture firm was FitzGerald Associates.

The apartments

Milieu has a mix of studio, one-, and 2-bedroom, 2-bath apartments. Floor plans and near real-time rent and availability info are online.





The apartments have high ceilings, large windows, wide plank flooring throughout, walk-in closets, and in-unit washer / dryers.

Kitchens feature quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, 5-burner gas ranges and glass tile backsplashes. Baths have upscale finishes.

Furnished short-term apartments are available through Suite Home Chicago.

Views. Milieu’s location and its orientation on a north – south axis serves up excellent views of the Loop skyline from a rooftop deck and from high-floor east-facing units.

Amenities, services, policies

Milieu is a full-amenity building.

Milieu has a landscaped rooftop pool deck with private cabanas, fire pits, grilling stations and social seating areas.





The top-floor fitness center has a wide variety of cardio- and strength-training equipment and a separate yoga studio with skyline views.





A spacious social lounge adjacent to the pool deck has a media room and a gaming area.

Milieu has a 4th-floor library lounge with adjacent conference rooms and PrintWithMe service.

Milieu offers a range of sports gear for residents to check out.

Milieu is smoke-free and pet-friendly (subject to limits). Milieu has on-site management, maintenance and leasing staff, and 24/7 door staff.

Location

Milieu’s West Loop location is directly across the street from Mary Bartelme Park. It’s within easy walking distance of Loop offices, the University of Illinois at Chicago, Greektown and Randolph Street’s fabled restaurant row.

Shopping. Milieu is just over a block from the popular Mariano’s on Halsted St, and within a few blocks of a Whole Foods. Jewel-Osco, and the French Market at metramarket are nearby.





Dining. There are dozens of restaurants within a few blocks’ radius of Milieu, and many more in nearby Loop and Fulton River District locations.





Greek Islands is just over a block north of Milieu. The popular Meli Café and Artopolis Bakery are around the corner. Many residents are likely to avail themselves of the seemingly endless array of take-out options at the nearby Mariano’s.

Parks, recreation. Milieu is directly across the street from Mary Bartelme Park. The park is popular with dogs and kids, but offers little in the way of active recreational opportunities.

Transportation. Milieu has excellent access to the city’s expressway grid. Metra’s Ogilvie Transportation Center and Union Station are easily within walking distance.

A number of CTA bus lines criss-cross the area.

The UIC-Halsted Stop on the CTA’s Blue Line, a few short blocks from the building, provides access to points west, to the Loop, to O’Hare Airport and connections to other CTA train lines.

The competition

