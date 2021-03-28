Move-in specials at Aston’s luxurious Streeterville apartments

An apartment at Aston, just steps from Mag Mile shops, is the height of convenience in Streeterville.





The apartments are spacious and feature floor-to-ceiling windows, plank flooring, upscale kitchen and bath finishes, and in-unit washer / dryers.

Junior 1-bedrooms at Aston start at $1,801, 1-bedrooms at $2,094, and 2-bedrooms with 2- or 2 ½ baths at $3,305. A single 3-bedroom, 3-bath is available at $5,357. Ask about current special offers.

Floor plans and near real-time rent and availability info are online.

Aston has an extensive suite of amenities, including several outdoor terraces with sweeping views.

There’s an indoor pool, a large, well-equipped fitness center with a basketball court, and multiple resident lounges.

Whole Foods is steps away from Aston.

Aston is pet-friendly and has on-site management, maintenance and leasing staff, and 24/7 door staff.

