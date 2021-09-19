Near-Loop luxury apartments steps from Mariano’s at Gateway West Loop

Gateway West Loop has what just may be the West Loop’s best location. It’s a short walk from Loop offices and Randolph Street restaurants, a block from Mary Bartelme Park, next door to Mariano’s and around the corner from Whole Foods.

Available studios start at $1,804 a month, 1-bedrooms at $2,453, and 2-bedroom, 2-baths at $3,323.

Floor plans for Gateway’s apartments are online, along with information about rents and availability dates.



Join us in the above video for a narrated walk through a furnished one-bedroom model.

Gateway West Loop has a full suite of amenities, including a rooftop pool and sundeck with grilling stations, resident lounges and a fitness center. The rooftop lounge can accommodate a large gathering or a number of smaller get-togethers. It’s a great hangout space any time of the year.

Gateway West Loop is two short blocks south of Randolph Street’s fabled restaurant row.

Gateway West Loop residents who head north to Randolph Street will run a gauntlet of attractive dining options on the way there.

Green Street just north of Gateway West Loop has quietly become the West Loop’s second “restaurant row.”

The two blocks between Gateway West Loop and Randolph St are home to Green Street Meats, Chicken Shop, RM, Parlor Pizza Bar and the dining options at SoHo House.

There’s an abundance of restaurants, bars and nightlife within a short walk. Public transit is steps away, with connections to the Loop, the Illinois Medical District and the University of Illinois at Chicago campus.

Gateway West Loop is pet-friendly and smoke-free. The building has on-site leasing, maintenance and management staff, 24/7 front desk and concierge service, and valet dry cleaning service by Pressbox.

