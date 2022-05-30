New apartments in Wilmette’s pedestrian-friendly downtown at Optima Verdana

See 1,000s of apartment video tours and links to rent and availability info at:

https://yochicago.com/

Downtown Wilmette is a pedestrian-friendly location that’s recently developed a vibrant restaurant scene. There are more than a dozen fast food, casual and fine dining venues within a 2 or 3 minute walk of the intersection of Central and Wilmette. The Metra station, a short block west, is about a 30-minute train ride from downtown Chicago.

There’s a seasonal farmers market at the Metra station from mid-April through October. The tower crane across the street from the Metra station is building Optima Verdana, 100 luxury apartments with ground-level retail space, with occupancy slated for 2023.

Join YoChicago in the video for a brief look at the location.

(Visited 9 times, 1 visits today)