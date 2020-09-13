New luxury boutique apartments in a prime Gold Coast location at The Clark

The Clark is a new, boutique-scale mid-rise at 1201 N Clark in the Gold Coast neighborhood. It has an enviable location across from the flagship Jewel-Osco and steps from the CTA Red Line stop at Division St.

Join us in the videos for a walk through several apartments.

Available studios start at $1,710, 1-bedrooms at $2,110 and 2-bedroom, 2-baths at $3,750. Floor plans and near real-time rent and availability info are online. Ask about currently available incentives.





The apartments have high ceilings, plank flooring throughout, and upscale kitchen and bath finishes.

All of the apartments have in-unit washer / dryers, and some have sheltered private terraces.

Amenities at The Clark include a spacious rooftop lounge and sun deck, a fitness room and a welcoming lobby lounge.

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)