New luxury Lincoln Park apartments in a close-to-everything location

Lincoln Park’s new Elevate apartments have a fun, convenient location.

Elevate apartments have plank flooring, floor-to-ceiling windows, closet organizers, in-unit washer / dryers, and upscale kitchen and bath finishes.

Available studios start at $1,935, 1-bedrooms at $2,690, 2-bedroom, 2-baths at $4,405, and 3-bedrooms with 2 ½ baths at $6,130.

Floor plans and near real-time rent and availability info are online.





Elevate’s amenities include a rooftop pool and sun deck, a well-equipped fitness center, a large rooftop lounge with skyline views, and a spacious landscaped courtyard with grilling areas.





Elevate is a short walk from DePaul University’s Lincoln Park Campus, Whole Foods, a wide variety of theater, dining and nightlife options, and the CTA Red, Brown and Purple Line stop at Fullerton.

Elevate is pet-friendly. It has on-site management, maintenance and leasing staff, and 24/7 door staff.

