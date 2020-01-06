New River North apartments steps from theMART at HUBBARD221

HUBBARD221, a new luxury apartment tower, has great proximity to Chicago’s fabulous Riverwalk, theMART, Loop offices, and the thriving River North dining and nightlife scene.

HUBBARD221 apartments have floor-to-ceiling windows, plank flooring, in-unit washer / dryers and kitchens with Italian cabinetry and quartz countertops. You’ll appreciate the luxury details when you visit.

Available studios start at $2,036 a month, 1-bedrooms at $2,630, and 2-bedroom, 2-baths at $3,792. Three-bedroom, 2-bath apartments are all rented at this time.

Floor plans and near real-time rent and availability info are online.

HUBBARD221 has a full suite of amenities. The expansive, south-facing rooftop deck has a pool, hot tub and private cabanas. The fitness center has an array of cardio- and strength-training equipment.





There’s a spacious resident lounge with multiple large-screen TVs, a variety of seating areas, and a kitchen.

HUBBARD221 has a convenient near-Loop location, steps from the Merchandise Mart and just two short blocks from Chicago’s exciting Riverwalk.

HUBBARD221 residents are likely to frequent the popular River North bar and restaurant scene, including the venues along Hubbard St just outside the building.

HUBBARD221 is pet-friendly and has on-site parking. The building has on-site management, maintenance and leasing staff, and 24/7 door staff.

Call 312-470-8106 to schedule an appointment, or schedule a tour online.

