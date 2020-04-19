New transit-friendly, pedestrian-friendly apartments at Avenir in River West

Avenir Avenir, at 23 stories the tallest building in River West, welcomed its first residents early in 2020.

Studio apartments at Avenir start at $1,695 a month, 1-bedrooms at $1,870, and 2-bedroom, 2-baths at $3,670. Floor plans and near real-time rent and availability info are online.

The apartments have plank flooring throughout, high ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows with roller blinds, and in-unit washer / dryers. Some of the units have balconies. Ori robotic furniture is available in a number of the studios.





Kitchens and baths have upscale finishes. Kitchens have quartz counters, porcelain backsplashes, and a stainless-steel appliance package that includes a gas range, dishwasher and built-in microwave.





Avenir has dramatic panoramic views of the skyline to the south and east. All residents and their guests can enjoy the views from the top floor co-working space.

Avenir has on-site management, maintenance and leasing staff, and 24/7 door staff. The amenities begin with a lobby-level lounge.

There’s a fitness center with a variety of cardio- and strength-training equipment and an adjacent Yoga studio with Fitness on Demand.

The landscaped pool deck has a hot tub, a fire pit, private cabanas, grilling areas and skyline views.





A party room with a demonstration kitchen opens to the pool deck. There’s a game room and a maker space.

Avenir has a rooftop co-working space with private offices adjacent to an outdoor deck.

Avenir is pet-friendly and has a dog run and pet spa. There’s ground-level bike parking, a bike repair station, and Tide Spin dry cleaning. The on-site garage has car charging stations.

Avenir is in a commercial pocket of the predominantly residential River West neighborhood. Avenir has excellent access to public transit and nearby restaurants and nightlife.

