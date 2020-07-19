Old Town’s Cobbler Square lofts are on pedestrian-friendly Wells Street

Walking Wells Street in Old Town is the quintessential urban experience. Wide sidewalks, al fresco dining, one-of-a-kind shops and the remnants of the 60s all contribute to Wells Street’s distinctive vibe. Residents at Cobbler Square have the excitement of Wells Street outside their front door, and lush, tree-shaded courtyards as their private retreat.

Wells Street pulses with energy. One visit and you’ll want to be there.

Step inside Cobbler Square and you’ve stepped outside the banal to experience the character of classic timber lofts.

The lofts have high ceilings, exposed beams and ductwork, exposed brick walls, and spacious layouts.

Available studios start at $1,410 a month, 1-bedrooms at $1,880, 2-bedrooms with a single bath at $2,685, and 2-bedrooms with a bath-and-a-half at $2,725.

Floor plans and near real-time rent and availability info can be seen online.





Cobbler Square’s extensive amenities include lushly landscaped interior courtyards, a rooftop sundeck, a resident lounge with gaming tables, a nicely-equipped fitness center and a business center.

Cobbler Square is a short walk from CTA Brown and Red Line stations. Plum Market and Starbucks are a short block away.

Cobbler Square has on-site management, maintenance and leasing staff. Tours are available seven days a week.

