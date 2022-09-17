Over 9,000 new apartments slated for Chicago’s hot West Loop

Construction is underway on 10 new apartment towers in Chicago’s hot West Loop and 16 more are in the planning stages. If all are built the West Loop will see more than 9,000 new apartments added to a market where 17 new apartment towers have opened in the past 5 years.

