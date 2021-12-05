Planned Property has a great selection of Gold Coast and Old Town apartments

Planned Property owns and manages nearly 4,000 apartments in prime River North, Gold Coast, Old Town, Lincoln Park and Lakeview East locations.

Planned’s Gold Coast and Old Town properties range from mid-rise to luxury high-rise buildings.

Click this link to view what’s available when and for how much at Gold Coast / Old Town communities. Up to three months free rent is available on select apartments when you schedule a tour online.

The grid below has links to property websites, near real-time rent and availability info (click “Check”), and links to narrated video tours.

You can also view the video tours on a map. Click on a place marked with a green icon.

Book an appointment online or call 312-380-0867. Current incentives include up to 3 months free rent on select apartments.

Planned Property’s experienced leasing consultants will help you decide which buildings best fulfill your wish list and will show you available apartments. You’ll get accurate, up-to-date info on rents, features, amenities, pet policies, and quick answers to all of your questions. Best of all, you’ll get quick turn-around on your rental application and a hassle-free apartment-finding experience.

