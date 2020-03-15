Porte apartments, 855 W Madison St, West Loop

Porte hosts 586 apartments and townhomes in 15- and 17-story towers at 855 W Madison St in Chicago’s West Loop neighborhood.

Porte includes 278 parking spaces and 11,000 square feet of ground-level retail space. Porte will welcome its first residents in the summer of 2020.

A joint venture of The John Buck Company and Lendlease was the project’s developer. GREC was the architecture firm and Lendlease was the general contractor.

The apartments

Porte offers studio to 3-bedroom apartments, and ground-level 2-story townhomes.

Further details are not available yet, but you can expect to see upscale kitchen and bath finishes, plank flooring, and in-unit washer / dryers.

Views. Some of Porte’s east-facing units have skyline views. West-facing units, given the height of neighboring developments, will have unobstructed views of the cityscape and great sunset views.

Amenities, services, policies

Porte is a full-amenity building, but full details are not yet available.

Porte’s two towers share a large landscaped outdoor deck that features a pool with private cabanas, lounge seating, fire pits and grilling stations.

The building will have on-site management, maintenance and leasing staff, and 24/7 door staff.

Porte has on-site garage parking. The building is pet-friendly, subject to limits, and smoke-free.

The location

Porte is located in a pleasant, pedestrian-friendly environment with a neighborhood feel. It has great access to public transit, the expressway grid, shopping, dining and nightlife, and good access to Loop offices, the Illinois Medical District hospitals and the University of Illinois at Chicago campus.

Shopping. Residents at Porte have excellent grocery shopping options.

Porte is across the street from Mariano’s Mariano’s, which offers a large selection of prepared foods and craft beers.

Whole Foods is a short block from Porte on Halsted St and Jewel-Osco is a half-mile north. Target is half a dozen blocks southwest of the building.

Dining, nightlife. The West Loop is an almost indescribably-rich dining and nightlife venue, and Porte has great proximity to the best of it.

Randolph Street’s restaurant row, a Chicagoland destination dining spot with dozens of foodie venues, is two short blocks north of Porte.

Head in any direction from Porte and you may be overwhelmed by the number and variety of local restaurants.

Greektown, just around the corner from Porte, is largely a tourist draw, but some of the restaurants are definitely worth a visit.

Parks, recreation. Mary Bartelme Park, across the street from Porte, is a neighborhood favorite for kids and dogs.

The park doesn’t offer active recreational space.

Transportation. Porte is about a 10-minute walk from the CTA Pink and Green Line stop at Morgan and the CTA Blue Line stop at Halsted.

A CTA bus route on Madison St, just outside the building, travels east into the Loop and west to the United Center. The Halsted St bus, a short block east, connects to the UIC campus, to the Blue Line for transit to O’Hare Airport, and to Lincoln Park and Lakeview / Wrigleyville.

Porte has excellent access to the city’s expressway grid. Taxi and Uber service is readily available. Zipcar car-sharing locations are nearby. A DIVVY bike station on Madison St is steps away from the building.

The competition

