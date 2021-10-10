Prairie Shores has stylishly-updated Bronzeville apartments in a convenient location

The five towers of Prairie Shores have a convenient location just south of McCormick Place, just east of the IIT Campus and just west of the 31st Street Beach and harbor.





Studio apartments at Prairie Shores start at just $899 a month, 1-bedrooms at $1,280, and 2-bedrooms at $1,371. Three-bedroom, 2-baths are all rented at this time. Floor plans and near real-time rent and availability info are online.





The light-filled apartments at Prairie Shores have a variety of finishes and boast ample closet space.

The amenities at Prairie Shores include park-like landscaped grounds, fitness centers and resident lounges.

Prairie Shores is pet-friendly and has on-site management, maintenance and leasing staff.

