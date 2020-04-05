Rent deals and fabulous views at River North’s Kingsbury Plaza

The pet-friendly Kingsbury Plaza, 520 N Kingsbury in River North, has spacious apartments, a sprawling, parklike pool deck, and direct access to a tranquil riverwalk and the popular East Bank Club. Current special offers make the apartments even more appealing.

The riverfront site serves up sweeping, unobstructed views in every direction.

Available studio apartments at Kingsbury Plaza start at $1,864 a month, 1-bedrooms at $2,198, and 2-bedroom, 2-baths at $3,939. Ask about current special offers.

Floor plans and near real-time rent and availability info are online.

Join us in the videos for a walk through three apartments.

Kingsbury Plaza is a high-service, smoke-free, luxury community with a full suite of amenities that includes a sprawling, park-like pool deck, an adjacent riverwalk, a fitness center, business center and resident lounge.

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)