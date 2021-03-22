Rent-free luxury living in the heart of River North at SixForty

The new, architecturally-distinctive SixForty is in the heart of the sizzling hot River North neighborhood. It’s a fun place to live, with an aesthetic that is both modern and timeless.

Studio apartments start at $1,830 a month, convertibles at $1,940, 1-bedrooms at $2,625, and 2-bedroom, 2-baths at $3,840. Three-bedroom, 2-bath apartments are all rented at this time. A month’s free rent is available on select apartments.

Floor plans and near real-time rent and availability info are online.

You can tour furnished models at SixForty in the above videos.





SixForty has an extensive and imaginative suite of amenities that includes a rooftop pool. The pool deck has a hot tub, private cabanas with flat-screen TVs, and skyline views. The 23rd floor “social club” has a restaurant-grade demonstration kitchen, a fireside library and dining suite, and a gaming lounge.





SixForty’s fifth-floor amenities include a fitness center, and a landscaped terrace with grilling stations, outdoor dining, fire pits and TVs. There’s also a golf simulator and an outdoor putting green.

Visit the SixForty website or call 312-944-6400 for further information.

