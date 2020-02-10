Rent-free riverfront apartments at River North’s Kingsbury Plaza

The pet-friendly Kingsbury Plaza, 520 N Kingsbury in River North, has spacious apartments, a sprawling, parklike pool deck, and direct access to a tranquil riverwalk and the popular East Bank Club.

The riverfront site serves up sweeping, unobstructed views in every direction.

Available studio apartments at Kingsbury Plaza start at $1,771 a month, convertibles at $2,122, 1-bedrooms at $2,564, $2,945 with a den and 2-bedroom, 2-baths at $3,790. For a limited time, a month’s free rent is available on select apartments.

Floor plans and near real-time rent and availability info are online.

Join us in the videos for a walk through three apartments.

Kingsbury Plaza is a high-service, smoke-free, luxury community with a full suite of amenities that includes a sprawling, park-like pool deck, an adjacent riverwalk, a fitness center, business center and resident lounge.

