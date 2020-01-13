Rent steps from River North and the West Loop at Left Bank luxury apartments

Left Bank has an enviable Fulton River District location across the street from the new Gibsons Italia at the River Point office tower and park.

You can tour penthouse-level apartments in the above videos.

Convertible apartments at Left Bank start at $1,980 a month, 1-bedrooms at $2,350, and 2-bedroom, 2-baths at $2,709. A 3-bedroom, 3-bath penthouse is available for $7,523.

Floor plans and near real-time rent and availability info are online.

Left Bank amenities include resident lounges, a fitness center, and a lush private terrace with lounging and grilling areas and a fire pit.

Left Bank is pet-friendly and has on-site management, maintenance and leasing staff, and 24/7 door staff.

