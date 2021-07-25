River North Park apartments have a private park steps from the Riverwalk

River North Park is a short walk from the Riverwalk, theMART and the best of the neighborhood’s hot dining and nightlife scene.





Available studios at River North Park start at $1,750, convertibles at $2,000, 1-bedrooms at $2,080, and 2-bedroom, 2-baths at $3,590. A 2-bedroom, bath-and-a-half townhome will be available early in September for $3,460.







Floor plans and near real-time rent and availability info are available.

The apartments have stylish new kitchens with quartz counters, glass tile backsplashes, 42-inch upper cabinets, breakfast-bar islands, and stainless-steel appliances, including a dishwasher and built-in microwave.

Newly-updated baths have vanity-wide mirrors, quartz countertops, and under-mount sinks.

River North Park’s amenities have recently been expanded and upgraded.

River North Park replaced its indoor pool with a bright, high-ceilinged, well-equipped fitness center.

The spacious outdoor deck features a pool, lush landscaping, and seating and grilling areas.





River North Park has a new resident lounge and a cyber-café with both quiet and social spaces.

Parking is available in the 201-car on-site garage.

Management, maintenance and leasing staff are on-site, and the building has 24/7 door staff. River North Park is pet-friendly, subject to limits.

