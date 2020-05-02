River North’s Chestnut Tower has a private dog park, spacious apartments

The tranquil private dog park at Chestnut Tower is a favorite hangout spot for residents. This boutique high-rise has recently upgraded its amenities and apartment finishes.
Chestnut Tower apartments have hardwood floors, in-unit washer / dryers and new kitchens with quartz counters and stainless-steel appliances.
Studio apartments start at $1,668 a month, 1-bedrooms at $2,248, and 2-bedroom, 2-baths at $3,264. Three-bedroom, 3-bath apartments are all rented at this time. Floor plans and near real-time rent and availability info are online.
Join us in the above videos for a narrated walk through five different apartments
Additional amenities at Chestnut Tower include a fitness room, a business center, a rooftop resident lounge, and a rooftop sundeck with gas grills and spectacular views.
Chestnut Tower is a few blocks from CTA Brown and Red Line stops. It’s a block away from the tranquil and delightful Washington Square Park.
Potash Market, Treasure Island and Whole Foods are a few minutes’ walk away. Michigan Avenue’s Mag Mile shops are less than a 10-minute walk to the east and Oak Street’s glamorous boutiques are a few blocks north.
There’s an almost endless variety of dining and nightlife options within a few blocks of Chestnut Tower’s location on the border of the Gold Coast and River North.
Chestnut Tower has on-site management, maintenance and leasing staff, and 24/7 door staff.