River North’s Kingsbury Plaza has fabulous views, East Bank Club access

The pet-friendly Kingsbury Plaza, 520 N Kingsbury in River North, has spacious apartments, a sprawling, parklike pool deck, and direct access to a tranquil riverwalk and the popular East Bank Club.

The riverfront site serves up sweeping, unobstructed views in every direction.

Available studio apartments at Kingsbury Plaza start at $1,893 a month, 1-bedrooms at $2,093, and 2-bedroom, 2-baths at $3,851. Ask about current special offers.

Floor plans and near real-time rent and availability info are online.

Join us in the videos for a walk through three apartments.

Kingsbury Plaza is a high-service, smoke-free, luxury community with a full suite of amenities that includes a sprawling, park-like pool deck, an adjacent riverwalk, a fitness center, business center and resident lounge.

Kingsbury Plaza’s fabulous one-bedroom plus den apartments



Kingsbury Plaza‘s riverfront location in River North affords residents great views in every direction, but one of the most sought-after views is of the skyline to the east.

The fabulous one-bedroom plus den apartments at Kingsbury Plaza have two ways to enjoy the skyline view: a curving wall of floor-to-ceiling windows and a private sheltered balcony.





Kingsbury Plaza is a pet-friendly, high-service, smoke-free community with a full suite of amenities that includes a sprawling, park-like pool deck, an adjacent riverwalk, a fitness center, business center and resident lounge. There’s direct access to the East Bank Club from the building.

Floor plans and near real-time rent and availability information for Kingsbury Plaza’s studio to 2-bedroom apartments can be accessed at the building’s website.

