River North’s Kingsbury Plaza has fabulous views, East Bank Club access

Kingsbury Plaza, Chicago

The pet-friendly Kingsbury Plaza, 520 N Kingsbury in River North, has spacious apartments, a sprawling, parklike pool deck, and direct access to a tranquil riverwalk and the popular East Bank Club.

View southeast from Kingsbury Plaza, Chicago

The riverfront site serves up sweeping, unobstructed views in every direction.

Available studio apartments at Kingsbury Plaza start at $1,893 a month, 1-bedrooms at $2,093, and 2-bedroom, 2-baths at $3,851. Ask about current special offers.

Floor plans and near real-time rent and availability info are online.

Join us in the videos for a walk through three apartments.

Kingsbury Plaza is a high-service, smoke-free, luxury community with a full suite of amenities that includes a sprawling, park-like pool deck, an adjacent riverwalk, a fitness center, business center and resident lounge.

Kingsbury Plaza’s fabulous one-bedroom plus den apartments

Kingsbury Plaza‘s riverfront location in River North affords residents great views in every direction, but one of the most sought-after views is of the skyline to the east.

The fabulous one-bedroom plus den apartments at Kingsbury Plaza have two ways to enjoy the skyline view: a curving wall of floor-to-ceiling windows and a private sheltered balcony.


Kingsbury Plaza is a pet-friendly, high-service, smoke-free community with a full suite of amenities that includes a sprawling, park-like pool deck, an adjacent riverwalk, a fitness center, business center and resident lounge. There’s direct access to the East Bank Club from the building.

Floor plans and near real-time rent and availability information for Kingsbury Plaza’s studio to 2-bedroom apartments can be accessed at the building’s website.

