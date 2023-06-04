River North’s One Superior Place has great balconies steps from Whole Foods

Apartments at One Superior Place boast expansive views from wide balconies, spacious layouts, in-unit washer / dryers and newly-updated kitchens and baths.

Available studios start at $2,164 a month, 1-bedrooms at $2,459 and 2-bedroom, 2-baths at $3,886. Floor plans and near real-time rent and availability info are online.

Join us in the videos for narrated tours of a variety of apartment layouts.

One Superior Place has extensive amenities in addition to its award-winning pool deck. It also has a walk-to-everything location a block from the CTA Red Line stop at Chicago, great proximity to Mag Mile shops and River North and Gold Coast dining and drinking establishments. Loyola University’s downtown campus and Northwestern Memorial and Lurie Children’s hospitals are nearby.

A new Whole Foods is steps from One Superior Place.

One Superior Place is pet-friendly. Service-oriented management, maintenance and leasing staff are on-site, along with 24/7 door staff.

