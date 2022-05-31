See rents and video tours of New East Side / Lakeshore East apartments

The following spreadsheet shows you the starting rents as of May 31, 2022 at all but one of the apartment communities in Chicago’s popular New East Side / Lakeshore East neighborhood. Click Check next to each building to see current rent and availability info.

Working with a rental service broker

One of the (many) lies that rental services tell renters is that they can negotiate a better deal for you. In fact, you surrender all your negotiating leverage when you’re working with a broker who’s being paid by the landlord / management company. Your only hope for a deal when you’re represented by a broker is to negotiate a rebate of a portion of the broker’s commission. Ask about the compensation that they’re being paid, and demand a rebate of everything over a half-month’s rent. A half-month’s rent is the co-op commission that brokers receive on condo rentals, and condo rentals are typically more time-consuming for the broker.

