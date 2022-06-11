See the great views from six River North apartment buildings

See links to River North apartment websites and 100s of apartment video tours at YoChicago:
https://yochicago.com/river-north-apartment-guide/
0:00 Intro
0:28 Gallery on Wells
0:46 SixForty North Wells
1:11 Marlowe
1:29 The Hensley
1:44 Exhibit on Superior
2:02 AMLI 808
2:23 Close
https://www.rentatthegallery.com/
https://www.640northwells.com/
https://livemarlowe.com/
https://www.hensleychicago.com/
https://www.rentatexhibit.com/
https://www.amli.com/apartments/chicago/river-north-apartments/amli-808
Join YoChicago in the video for a look at the views from six recently-built apartment buildings in the heart of Chicago’s River North neighborhood.
