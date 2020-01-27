SixForty has ultra-luxury apartments in the heart of River North

SixForty, 640 North Wells, Chicago, Unit 1010

The new, architecturally-distinctive SixForty is in the heart of the sizzling hot River North neighborhood. It’s a fun place to live, with an aesthetic that is both modern and timeless.

Studio and 3-bedroom apartments are all rented at this time. A single junior 1-bedroom is available for $2,670. Available 1-bedrooms start at $2,530 a month, and 2-bedroom, 2-baths at $3,685.

Floor plans and near real-time rent and availability info are online.

You can tour furnished models at SixForty in the above videos.

SixForty, Chicago
SixForty, Chicago

SixForty has an extensive and imaginative suite of amenities that includes a rooftop pool. The pool deck has a hot tub, private cabanas with flat-screen TVs, and skyline views. The 23rd floor “social club” has a restaurant-grade demonstration kitchen, a fireside library and dining suite, and a gaming lounge.

SixForty, Chicago
SixForty, Chicago

SixForty’s fifth-floor amenities include a fitness center, and a landscaped terrace with grilling stations, outdoor dining, fire pits and TVs. There’s also a golf simulator and an outdoor putting green.

SixForty, 640 North Wells, Chicago, at arrow

Visit the SixForty website or call 312-944-6400 for further information.

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Older Post