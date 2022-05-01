South Loop apartments on the river at The Cooper Southbank

The Cooper Southbank, is a new 29-story, 452-unit apartment tower at 720 S Wells St in the South Loop, on the south branch of the Chicago River, steps from a beautifully-landscaped riverwalk.





The Cooper is the first building in the Southbank development. When complete, Southbank will include a park along the south branch of the Chicago River, 1,000s of apartments and condos, and a retail concourse.

Apartments at The Cooper have plank flooring throughout and floor-to-ceiling windows with roller blinds.

Kitchens have quartz counters, duotone cabinetry, and a stainless-steel appliance package that includes a gas range, dishwasher and built-in microwave. All of the apartments have in-unit washer / dryers.

A number of the units have balconies and penthouse units have large terraces.

Studio apartments start at $1,888 a month, 1-bedrooms at $2,489, and 2-bedroom, 2-baths at $3,306. A 3-bedroom townhome with 3 ½ baths is available for $7,620. Floor plans and near real-time rent and availability info are online. Ask about current incentive offers.

North and west-facing units at The Cooper have dramatic views of the Willis Tower and the Loop skyline.

The Cooper has an extensive and innovative amenities package, including a landscaped pool deck that wraps around the south and west sides of the building.

There’s also a rooftop lounge and terrace, a demonstration kitchen, a fitness center, co-working space, a music room, a spa and resident lounge and gaming areas.

The Cooper is pet-friendly. It has on-site management, maintenance and leasing staff, and 24/7 door staff.

