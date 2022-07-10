South Loop luxury apartments with great views steps from Target

The apartments at 1000 South Clark have fun, innovative amenities that span nearly an acre, a convenient location next door to Target, great views, and a high level of apartment finishes. If you’re looking for a new home in downtown Chicago, 1000 rates a spot on your must-see list.

A studio apartment will be available in August for $1,931 a month. One-bedrooms rent from $2,143, and 2-bedroom, 2-baths from $3,543. Three-bedroom apartments and townhomes are all rented at this time.

Floor plans and near real-time rent and availability info are online.

The apartments have high ceilings, window walls, in-unit washer / dryers and well-conceived kitchens and baths with high-end finishes.

You can also view video walk-throughs of the club-quality fitness center and the sprawling pool deck.





Target is next door to 1000 South Clark, and Jewel-Osco, Trader Joe’s and the CTA transit hub at Roosevelt Road are a few minutes’ walk away.

1000 South Clark has on-site management, maintenance and leasing staff.

