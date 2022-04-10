Spacious Lincoln Park apartments just steps from the park

The Patricians, a renovated vintage high-rise at 401 W Fullerton Pkwy, is steps from Lincoln Park and from the Clark Street strip of bars, restaurants, shops and grocery stores.

Apartments at The Patricians retain many of their original vintage touches and have hardwood floors and renovated kitchens and baths.

The Patricians has a selection of apartments available. Convertible studios start at $1,585 a month, and 1-bedrooms at $1,705.

Floor plans and near real-time rent and availability info are online. The ongoing popularity of The Patricians makes it a smart move to sign up to be notified when convertible 2- or 3-bedrooms become available.

Join us in the videos for a walk through two different 1-bedroom layouts.





The building has a fitness room with cardio and strength-training equipment, a rooftop sundeck with grilling stations, and package receiving.

The Patricians has on-site management staff and door staff.

Group Fox owns and manages dozens of beautifully renovated apartment buildings in prime near-lakefront neighborhoods.

