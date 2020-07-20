Spacious River North apartments at the pet-friendly Chestnut Tower

The tranquil private dog park at Chestnut Tower is a favorite hangout spot for residents. This boutique high-rise has recently upgraded its amenities and apartment finishes.

Chestnut Tower apartments have hardwood floors, in-unit washer / dryers and new kitchens with quartz counters and stainless-steel appliances.

Studio apartments start at $1,796 a month, 1-bedrooms at $2,053, and 2-bedroom, 2-baths at $3,144. Three-bedroom, 3-bath apartments are all rented at this time. Floor plans and near real-time rent and availability info are online.

Join us in the above videos for a narrated walk through five different apartments

Additional amenities at Chestnut Tower include a fitness room, a business center, a rooftop resident lounge, and a rooftop sundeck with gas grills and spectacular views.

Chestnut Tower is a few blocks from CTA Brown and Red Line stops. It’s a block away from the tranquil and delightful Washington Square Park.

Potash Market, Treasure Island and Whole Foods are a few minutes’ walk away. Michigan Avenue’s Mag Mile shops are less than a 10-minute walk to the east and Oak Street’s glamorous boutiques are a few blocks north.

There’s an almost endless variety of dining and nightlife options within a few blocks of Chestnut Tower’s location on the border of the Gold Coast and River North.

Chestnut Tower has on-site management, maintenance and leasing staff, and 24/7 door staff.

