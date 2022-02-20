Spacious waterfront apartments above Target at Streeterville’s Lofts at River East

The Lofts at River East has a waterfront location on the Ogden Slip, and Target and Pinstripes in the building.

The apartments have high ceilings, exposed brick walls, a true loft aesthetic, in-unit washer / dryers and truly special kitchens.

Available studios start at $1,950, and one-bedrooms at $2,300, $3,650 with a den. Two-bedroom, 2-bath apartments start at $3,225. Three-bedroom apartments are all rented at this time. A $1,000 rent credit is available on select apartments.

Floor plans and near real-time rent and availability info are online.

You’ll love the waterfront site, the spacious apartments, the lavish amenities, and on-site retail and dining options that include Target and Pinstripes.

The Lofts at River East is pet-friendly, has extensive amenities, on-site management, maintenance and leasing staff, and 24/7 door staff.

