Spacious West Loop apartments with attractive rents at Presidential Towers

The spacious apartments at Presidential Towers have a near-Loop location with great views, and quick access to public transit, the expressway grid, and the hot West Loop restaurant and nightlife scene. Space, location, and appealing rents have made PT’s apartments a perennial favorite among downtown renters.

Presidential Towers apartments offer a variety of finish options in layouts that are typically more spacious and more livable than you’ll find elsewhere in downtown Chicago – and at more appealing rent levels.

Available studios at Presidential Towers start at just $1,270 a month, convertibles at $1,735, 1-bedrooms at $1,550 and 2-bedroom, 2-baths at $2,390. Floor plans and near real-time rent and availability info are online. Ask about current special offers.

Presidential Towers has extensive on-site amenities and services. Management, maintenance, leasing staff and 24/7 door staff are on-site.

