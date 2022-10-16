Special offers at 777 South State’s close-to-the-Loop apartments

The contemporary tower at 777 South State has drawn rave reviews for its newly-updated apartments, new amenities, and lake and skyline views. Adding to the excitement are budget-friendly rents and special offers in the form of reduced rents on select apartments.

Join us in the videos for a narrated walk through convertible studio and 1-bedroom models.

Available convertibles start at $1,620, 1-bedrooms at $1,865, 2-bedrooms with one bath at $2,350, and 2-bedroom, 2-baths at $2,495. Two-bedroom penthouses with 2 ½ baths start at $4,795.

Floor plans and near real-time rent and availability info are online.

The amenities suite at the pet-friendly 777 South State includes a business center, a fitness center, a sleek resident lounge, an indoor pool and a sprawling outdoor terrace. On-site parking is available. Management, maintenance and leasing staff are on-site.

Group Fox owns and manages dozens of beautifully renovated apartment buildings in prime near-lakefront neighborhoods.

