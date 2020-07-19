State & Chestnut’s luxury apartments have extensive amenities

State & Chestnut is a popular, amenity-rich apartment tower on the border of River North and the Gold Coast, steps from Mag Mile shops and Oak Street boutiques.

Available studios start at $1,810, 1-bedrooms at $2,225, and 2-bedroom, 2-baths at $3,365.

Floor plans and near real-time rent and availability info are online.

Join YoChicago in the above videos for narrated tours of State & Chestnut apartments.

State & Chestnut has an exciting, steps-to-everything location on the border of the Gold Coast and River North neighborhoods. Bars and restaurants are in over-abundant supply nearby. Oak Street Beach, Washington Square Park and Lake Shore Park are all within a short walk.





Little Beet Table and Lyfe Kitchen are in the building.

Loyola’s Quinlan School is next door and the downtown campus is just east. Mag Mile shops and Oak Street boutiques are two short blocks. A Potash grocery is across the street and Whole Foods is a few blocks south.

