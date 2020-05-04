Streeterville’s McClurg Court offers spacious apartments, on-site grocery

The two Mies-inspired towers at McClurg Court, in the heart of Streeterville, host extensive amenities and unusually spacious apartments at rents that represent a real bargain for the walk-to-everything location. Consider how much more you’d enjoy this great neighborhood if you spent a few hundred dollars less in rent each month, and McClurg Court becomes a smart choice.

Available studio apartments at McClurg Court start at $1,509 a month, 1-bedrooms at $2,015, and 2-bedroom, 2-baths at $2,970. A 3-bedroom will be available June 25 for $3,844. Price and availability can change daily. Ask about current special offers.

Floor plans and near real-time rent and availability info can be accessed online.

Join YoChicago in the videos for tours of two studio apartments, a convertible and a one-bedroom.





McClurg Court has a full suite of amenities, including an indoor pool, a freshly-updated club-quality fitness facility, and tennis courts. The pet-friendly community has 24/7 door staff and on-site leasing, management and maintenance staff. There’s a full-service Bockwinkel’s grocery on-site.

The leasing office at McClurg Court is open daily for virtual tours.

