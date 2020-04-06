Streeterville’s stunning new 465 North Park apartments are steps from everything

Residents at 465 North Park, a stunning new 47-story apartment tower in Streeterville, enjoy fabulous views in every direction.

Curved window walls expand the sweep of the dramatic views.

Kitchens and baths have high-end finishes. All of the apartments have in-unit washer / dryers.

Studio apartments start at $2,027 a month, 1-bedrooms at $2,432, 2-bedroom, 2-baths at $4,007, and 3-bedroom, 3-baths at $7,220. A convertible is available for $2,367. Three-bedroom, 3-bath townhomes start at $9,855.

Floor plans and near real-time rent and availability info are online.

465 North Park has a full floor of amenities, including a well-equipped fitness center, resident lounges, and a sprawling, landscaped outdoor deck with a pool and grilling areas. There’s an additional lounge and “sky deck” on the 38th floor.

465 North Park is pet-friendly and has on-site management, maintenance and leasing staff, and 24/7 door staff.

