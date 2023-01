Streeterville’s waterfront Lofts at River East have Target on-site

The Lofts at River East has a waterfront location on the Ogden Slip, and Target and Pinstripes in the building.

The apartments have high ceilings, exposed brick walls, a true loft aesthetic, in-unit washer / dryers and truly special kitchens.

A limited number of apartments are available, with studios starting at $2,155, 1-bedrooms at $2,575, and 2-bedroom, 2-baths at $3,810. Three-bedroom apartments are all rented at this time. Ask about current special offers.

Floor plans and near real-time rent and availability info are online.

You’ll love the waterfront site, the spacious apartments, the lavish amenities, and on-site retail and dining options that include Target and Pinstripes.

The Lofts at River East is pet-friendly, has extensive amenities, on-site management, maintenance and leasing staff, and 24/7 door staff.

