Stylishly updated apartments on the River North / Gold Coast border

One East Delaware, a freshly-updated, contemporary apartment tower, affords residents steps-to access to the best that the River North and Gold Coast neighborhoods have to offer.

One East Delaware has a completely new suite of amenities. Apartments boast stylish kitchens and baths, floor-to-ceiling windows, plank flooring throughout, wide balconies and in-unit washer / dryers.

Studio apartments start at $1,870 a month, 1-bedrooms at $2,450, and 2-bedroom, 2-baths at $3,450. Floor plans and near real-time rent and availability info are online.

Join us in the videos for a narrated walk through 1- and 2-bedroom newly-renovated apartments.

The quintessentially urban location has a Potash Bros grocery and Starbucks on-site. A wide array of bars, restaurants and nightlife is steps from the building. Oak Street boutiques and Michigan Avenue shops are just over a block away.

Oak Street Beach, Washington Square Park, Loyola’s downtown campus and Quinlan School of Business – and a great deal more – are also a short walk away.

One East Delaware is a pet-friendly building with on-site management, maintenance and leasing staff, and 24/7 door staff.

