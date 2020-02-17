The Belmont by Reside is a Lakeview East classic steps from Belmont Harbor

The second you step into the lobby at The Belmont by Reside in Lakeview East, you’ll realize that it’s not like other vintage buildings that you’ve seen.

The lobby treatment announces the complete transformation that the building has undergone since its acquisition by an affiliate of Reside Living.

The color scheme mixes cool, soothing tones and muted lighting with splashes of red and earth tones.





A space for more intimate gatherings opens directly from the lobby and mixes elements of the building’s 1920s heritage with mid-century colors and furnishings.

The overall impression is welcoming. The building is pet-friendly and has door staff and package receiving service.





There’s a nicely-equipped fitness room at the building’s penthouse level. Arched windows flood the room with light.





The penthouse-level amenities include a party room with a billiards table and a kitchen / bar.





The party room opens onto a sprawling roof deck with multiple in-season seating areas, a fire pit and gas grills.

The roof deck looks out over Belmont Harbor and the lakefront.

There’s much more to see at The Belmont by Reside, including sunny, spacious, renovated apartments with hardwood floors. Available studios start at $1,364 a month, 1-bedrooms at $1,929, and 2-bedrooms with one bath at $2,635. Two-bedroom, 2-baths are all rented at this time.

Floor plans and near real-time info on rents and available apartments can be accessed online.

Join us in the videos for a narrated walk through three of the renovated apartments.

Reside Living owns and manages dozens of renovated apartment buildings in prime near-lakefront locations. You can see dozens of video tours of Reside Living apartments, a map of the properties, links to the building websites, and near real-time rent and availability info, on this page.

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)