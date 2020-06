The best of Lincoln Park is across from the Belden-Stratford apartments

The Belden-Stratford is a grand Beaux Arts landmark fronting Lincoln Park steps from the park’s most popular attractions: the zoo, the conservatory, North Pond, and Lake Michigan beaches. It’s a dream location.

Apartments at The Belden-Stratford have high ceilings, plank floorings, vintage detailing and all modern interiors.

Available studios rent from $1,370 a month, and 1-bedrooms from $1,860, $2,665 with a bath-and-a-half. A 2-bedroom with 2 ½ baths is available for $3,945. Floor plans and near real-time rent and availability info are online.

Amenities include 24/7 door staff, on-site management, package receiving, a fitness room and a rooftop sundeck. The Belden-Stratford is pet-friendly, subject to limits.

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)