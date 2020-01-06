The Hudson’s River North apartments have luxury finishes, great amenities

The Hudson is a 25-story uber-luxury River North apartment tower with an on-site Starbucks, a boutique ambiance and extensive amenities.

Apartments at The Hudson have floor-to-ceiling windows, wide plank flooring throughout, in-unit washer / dryers, and kitchen and bath finishes that set a new benchmark for the neighborhood.

Available 1-bedrooms at The Hudson start at $2,755, at $3,125 with two baths and a flex space. Two-bedroom, 2-baths rent from $3,315, $3,955 with a flex space. Three-bedroom, 2 ½ bath apartments are all rented at this time. Fully-furnished 1- and 2-bedroom apartments are available for 30-day and longer rentals.

Floor plans and near real-time rent and availability info are online.

The Hudson has a large, landscaped sundeck with a pool, cabanas, lounge chairs, fire pits and grilling areas with private dining space.

The resident lounge has shuffleboard and board games, and a catering kitchen with a farmhouse table. The business center has both Mac and PC equipment. A professionally-equipped fitness center has towel service, cardio- and strength-training equipment, free weights, a dry sauna and a yoga studio.

The Hudson is pet-friendly, and has an indoor dog run and one of the largest outdoor dog runs in the city. The Hudson has on-site management, maintenance and leasing staff, and 24/7 door staff.

