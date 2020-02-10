The Kent has stylishly-updated Lincoln Park apartments on Clark Street

The Kent is a completely-reinvented apartment tower in a prime Lincoln Park location at 2625 N Clark St.

The miles-long strip of bars, restaurants and shops is outside the front door and the Lincoln Park Target is just across the street.

Apartments at The Kent have all new, upscale kitchens and baths, and in-unit washer / dryers.

Available one-bedroom apartments at The Kent start at $2,040 a month. Floor plans and near real-time rent and availability info are online. For a limited time, up to two months free rent is available on select apartments.

Amenities include covered parking, a fitness center, resident lounge and outdoor grilling area.

The Kent has on-site management, maintenance and leasing staff, and friendly door staff.

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)