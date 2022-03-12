The lowest rent for a River North 2-bedroom, 2-bath as of March 12, 2022

If you’re looking for a 2-bedroom, 2-bath apartment in a managed building in Chicago’s hot River North neighborhood, you have lots of options. Rents in the newer buildings typically start at about $3,600 a month and at $4,000 in quite a few buildings.

You’ll find a map and a comprehensive list of apartments at YoChicago’s River North apartment guide, with links to apartment video tours and near real-time rent and availability info.

As of mid-day on March 12, 2022 the lowest rent for a 2-bedroom, 2-bath in River North was $2,472, at Asbury Plaza . Two-bedroom, 2-baths were available at 100 West Chestnut for $3,112, at West77 for $3,140, and at Exhibit on Superior for $3,318. Rents and availability change frequently.

