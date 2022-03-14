The lowest rent for a South Loop studio as of March 14, 2022

If you’re looking for a studio apartment in a managed building in Chicago’s South Loop you have lots of options – even though fifteen of the buildings in the neighborhood don’t have studios, and studios are fully-occupied at another half-dozen of the buildings.

You’ll find a map and a comprehensive list of apartments at YoChicago’s South Loop apartment guide, with links to apartment video tours and near real-time rent and availability info.

South Loop studios typically start at about $1,700 in full-amenity buildings.

As of mid-day on March 14, 2022, we found a studio at 21st Street Lofts for $1,275 and a studio at 820 South Michigan for $1,399.

