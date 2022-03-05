The lowest rent for a Streeterville one-bedroom as of March 5, 2022

The attractions of living in Chicago’s Streeterville neighborhood are easy to understand. The location, bordered by Lake Michigan, the Chicago River and Michigan Avenue’s Mag Mile, offers easy access to the lake, Navy Pier, the Riverwalk, Northwestern Hospitals and more.

If you’re looking for an apartment in Streeterville, head to YoChicago’s comprehensive Streeterville apartment guide. You’ll find a map and a comprehensive list of rental buildings, with links to near real-time rent and availability checks and apartment video tours.

One-bedroom rentals in newer luxury buildings in the neighborhood frequently start at $2,200 to $2,500 a month. You’ll need to look at buildings from the 70s and 80s for lower rents. Rent and availability changes daily. As of March 5, 2022 Lake Shore Plaza has a one-bedroom for $1,670, Arrive Streeterville has one for $1,826 and a one-bedroom at Axis is available for $2,060 with a one-time $500 move-in credit.

