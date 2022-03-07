The lowest rent for a West Loop 3-bedroom as of March 7, 2022

If you’re looking for a 3-bedroom apartment in a managed building in the sizzling hot West Loop, you have very few options. Most of the West Loop buildings don’t offer 3-bedrooms, and the ones that do have only a few or no units available.
You’ll find a map and a comprehensive list of apartments at YoChicago’s West Loop apartment guide, with links to apartment video tours and near real-time rent and availability info.
As of mid-day on March 7, 2022 we found a 3-bedroom, 2-bath at Monroe Aberdeen Place for $4,108 available later this month, and a 3-bedroom, 3-bath at 180 North Jefferson for $4,238 available now.
The new Parq Fulton has five 3-bedroom, 2 ½ bath apartments available starting at $5,685.
