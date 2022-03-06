The lowest rents for a Loop 2-bedroom, 2-bath as of March 6, 2022

Chicago’s Loop Community Area is bordered on the east by Lake Michigan, on the north and west by the Chicago River, and on the south by Millennium Park east of Michigan Ave and Ida B Wells Dr west of Michigan Ave.

If you’re looking for an apartment in the Loop, head to YoChicago’s Loop / New East Side apartment guide. You’ll find a map and a comprehensive list of rental buildings, with links to near real-time rent and availability checks and apartment video tours.

Two-bedroom, 2-bath apartments in the Loop’s new luxury buildings typically start at about $3,500 a month. You’ll need to look at buildings from 2010 and older for lower rents.

As of mid-day March 6, 2022 we found 2-bedroom, 2-baths available for $2,645 at City Club MDA, $2,694 at Columbus Plaza, $2,700 at Randolph Tower, $2,726 at 215 West, and $2,745 at the Fisher Building. Rent and availability change frequently, so you may see a different result when you click on the links.

Subscribe to YoChicago’s YouTube channel to see new apartment and amenity tours.

The Featured channels at YoChicago’s YouTube channel have apartment and amenity tours of scores of buildings.

(Visited 83 times, 3 visits today)