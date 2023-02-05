The Montrose has a prime Uptown location with Jewel-Osco on-site

The Montrose has a near-lakefront location in the Buena Park section of the Uptown neighborhood, and has Jewel-Osco on the ground floor of the building.

Available studios at The Montrose start at $1,905 a month, 1-bedrooms at $1,985, and 2-bedroom, 2-baths at $2,315. Two-bedroom townhomes rent for $2,705. Floor plans and near real-time rent and availability info are accessible online.

Kitchens and baths have been recently updated. Kitchens have stainless steel appliances, including built-in microwaves and dishwashers. The apartments have large windows, plank flooring in living areas, and carpeted bedrooms. A number of the apartments have balconies.





The Montrose has a full suite of common-area amenities, including a rooftop pool deck and a private tennis court.





The fitness center has a variety of cardio- and strength-training equipment.





There are several spacious resident lounges equipped with large-screen TVs.





One of the lounges has a gaming area and is adjacent to the fitness center and a well-equipped laundry room.

The Montrose is pet-friendly, subject to limits, and smoke-free. The building has on-site management, maintenance and leasing staff, and 24/7 door staff.

