See lists, maps, rent and availability info and 1,000s of apartment video tours

https://YoChicago.com

I visit a lot of apartment towers while they’re under construction and today I’m checking out the views from the 15th floor of a 22-story, 200-unit building with ground-floor retail at 808 N Cleveland in River North. It’s slated for occupancy early in 2023.

(Visited 7 times, 1 visits today)