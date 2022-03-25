The pool deck, grills and birch grove at the South Loop’s 1001 South State

See rent and availability info at:
0:00 Intro
0:04 Hot tub
0:10 Pool deck and cabanas
1:25 Grilling area
1:32 Birch grove
1:59 Fire pit
1001 South State is a full-amenity, pet-friendly, architecturally distinctive apartment tower in a prime South Loop location.
The apartments have striking views from floor-to-ceiling windows, wood-grain flooring throughout, upscale kitchen and bath finishes, and in-unit washer / dryers.
1001 South State has on-site management, maintenance and leasing staff, and 24/7 door staff.
Join YoChicago in the video for a walk around the fifth-floor deck.
Note: 1001 South State is a YoChicago sponsor.
